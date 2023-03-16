Loveland Police Chief Tim Doran discusses facing biggest challenge of rebuilding community's trust

For years the arrest of Karen Garner was the image of the Loveland Police Department. But in January of 2023, the department hired Tim Doran as its new Chief of Police and tasked him with the job of rebuilding trust in the community.

"I'd like to think my arrival gave the department an opportunity to reassess everything they're doing," said Doran. His first order of business was a restructuring of the department and requiring more from those in leadership positions.

He continued saying, "I completely reorganized the department in the first three weeks or so. Looking at the organization was not difficult; the difficult thing was getting the buy-in from the department and the city leadership. Maybe I'm being too kind to myself, but there was a little hope that I brought to the department that they would have a voice in how their department is led."

One of Doran's biggest challenges might be restoring the trust of the community.

"The community wants transparency and accountability. They want to know that I'm holding the department to a high standard and that our vision is excellence," he said.

Some of the ways he's doing that are by being active in the community.

"I feel hope in the community. I go to every city council meeting and there's an opportunity for me to talk with every citizen that wants to chat."

One of the major challenges that Doran is currently facing involves staffing. Right now, the department is about 70% staffed, and Doran thinks it will take two to three years to make up that shortage.

When asked for his message to the people of Loveland, Doran asked for patience.

"It's going to take time for us to hire the right caliber. I refuse to lower the standard on who we hire."