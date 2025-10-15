Popular scenic train ride through southwest Colorado closes due to flooding

One of southwest Colorado's most popular attractions will be temporarily closed as cleanup from historic flooding continues.

The Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad departs Silverton, CO, on October 11, 2016. The coal fired steam train is a popular tourist attraction that runs between Durango and Silverton through the San Juan Mountains, including peaks higher than 13,000', towering in the distance. Photo by Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad is a historic steam railroad that has been in operation since 1881. Passengers on the vintage steam and diesel-powered trains get to ride through breathtaking mountain scenery in the San Juan National Forest.

Designated a National Historic Landmark, the trains travel between Durango and the historic mining town of Silverton. The popular tourist attraction brings in over 140,000 passengers a year.

Historic flooding in southwest Colorado affects the Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad. Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad

However, historic rainfall in the area has caused temporary service interruptions. In a Facebook post on Wednesday, railroad officials said they're working to resume operations as quickly as possible:

"As Southwest Colorado receives record rainfall from tropical storms, we'd like to recognize the efforts of our maintenance crews as they battle the elements to keep our line clear from flooding and debris. We appreciate the understanding of guests who have been affected by service interruptions during this period and plan to resume our normal schedule shortly. Operating trains in the San Juan Mountains is never easy, but the men and women of the railroad have kept this line running for over 140 years. It requires an unwavering commitment to keep the history of the Silverton Branch alive, and our team is up to the challenge."

Crews work to repair flood damage along the Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad. Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad

Flooding in southwest Colorado over the weekend into Tuesday caused evacuations near Vallecito Creek and in Pagosa Springs, and has damaged at least 90 homes. Another 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible across the region into Tuesday night with the possibility of thunderstorms. A flood watch remains in effect for the southwestern corner of the state through late Tuesday night.