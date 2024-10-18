Dunkin' Joy makes big donation to Denver's HopeKids

The Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation presented $25,000 to HopeKids in Denver on Friday. With the donation, HopeKids will be able to host a year's worth of events and activities for nearly 2,000 children in Colorado who have a life-threatening medical condition.

HopeKids hosts events and activities to give children and their families something to look forward to during hospital stays and treatments.

The Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation has a mission to provide the simple joys of childhood to children who are battling hunger or illness.