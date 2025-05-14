DUI suspect arrested after Colorado deputy nearly hit during traffic stop

A DUI suspect was arrested after his pickup truck blew by a Colorado deputy conducting a traffic stop, nearly running them over.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said, fortunately, the deputy saw the truck coming and was able to move out of the way in time.

Another deputy tracked the vehicle down and stopped the driver at a nearby gas station. Authorities said the man showed signs of impairment and was placed under arrest after they conducted a standard field sobriety test.

The man is facing charges of driving under the influence with excessive blood alcohol content and careless driving for failing to yield the right of way to a stationary emergency vehicle. Authorities said he is also facing charges for having an expired registration.

According to the FBI, the leading cause of accidental officer deaths is motor vehicle accidents. All 50 states have a Move Over Law to protect law enforcement and other first responders stopped on roadways. These laws require drivers to move over one lane or slow down when a vehicle with flashing lights is stopped on or next to a roadway.

In 2023, Gov. Jared Polis signed a law extending those protections to any vehicle stopped on the side of the highway.