Drought conditions worsen across Colorado as wildfire threat grows

By Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

Heat advisory and fire weather alerts across Colorado
Heat advisory and fire weather alerts across Colorado 03:38

The latest drought monitor shows drought conditions are worsening statewide, and fire danger is on the rise. The most dramatic change this week is in extreme drought, which increased by more than 8%, especially in Mesa, Moffat, Rio Blanco, and Garfield Counties. 

Along the Front Range, drought conditions are intensifying as well. Parts of Denver, Arapahoe, Jefferson, and Douglas Counties have now shifted from being abnormally dry to experiencing moderate drought. 

As drought deepens, wildfires continue to burn across Colorado, fueled by hot, dry, and windy conditions. The state remains under Red Flag Warnings through Friday, indicating critical fire weather. 

