Driver stopped in Colorado after going 97 mph in construction zone, police say

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado
Read Full Bio
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Police officers in Littleton pulled over a driver they say was going 97 mph in a construction zone. Officers said the driver was stopped while speeding through a construction zone on Santa Fe.   

littleton-speeding-from-littleton-pd.jpg
The Littleton Police Department said officers pulled over a driver going 97 mph in a construction zone on Santa Fe. Littleton Police Department

The Littleton Police Department posted it on social media with the line, "That's not just dangerous — it's a 20-point ticket, which means a suspended license."

In Colorado, drivers will have their license suspended if they accumulate too many points from traffic tickets. According to the Colorado Department of Revenue, drivers start with 0 points and when convictions are reported to the DMV, those points are added to their record. 

Littleton police posted a reminder to drivers that construction zones have lower speed limits to keep workers, drivers and everyone else safe. They also posted, "Please, take a deep breath, ease off the gas, and help us keep our roads safe."



