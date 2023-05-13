Driver of subcompact dies in wrong-way crash in Aurora

The driver of a 2011 Smart Car was killed Saturday morning in a pre-dawn, head-on collision.

The Aurora Police Department responded to 9-1-1 calls at 4:29 a.m. The crash occurred on North Airport Boulevard just south of East Colfax Avenue.

The Smart Car driver was apparently driving northbound in the southbound lanes, APD stated in a press release. It struck a 2014 Subaru Outback.

The unidentified adult male driver was taken to a local hospital but passed away from his injuries.

Crash investigators surmise the driver may have been drinking, but the investigation is ongoing. Any witnesses to the accident are asked to contact APD or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

The driver of the Subaru suffered minor injuries in the crash.