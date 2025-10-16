Driver rescued in Colorado after falling over 300 feet into river below

Colorado rescue teams had to conduct a swift water rescue on Wednesday night when a driver left the highway and fell over 300 feet into the river below.

San Miguel Sheriff's Office

The San Miguel Sheriff's Office said a man was driving on Highway 145 around 11 p.m. when his car left the roadway at the top of Keystone Hill. They said the vehicle fell approximately 350 feet and landed on its side in the San Miguel River.

Dispatchers were notified by Apple crash detection. When rescue crews searched the area, they heard the man yelling for help.

Authorities said SMSO deputies, members of San Miguel County Search and Rescue, the Telluride Fire Department, the Telluride Marshal's Department, the Mountain Village Police Department and Colorado State Patrol worked together to perform a low-angle rescue. They managed to extricate the driver, a 31-year-old man from Ridgeway. He was the only person in the vehicle.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, the SMSO said. He was taken to Telluride Regional Medical Center for treatment of what are reported to be minor injuries.