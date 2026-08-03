Driver dies days after high speed crash in Northern Colorado claims 3 lives

The Colorado State Patrol said the driver of the vehicle involved in a deadly high-speed crash in Weld County died over the weekend. The driver, Ramon Parra, 20, died more than a week after the crash claimed the lives of three passengers in the vehicle.

Investigators at the Colorado State Patrol said the group of five young adults was in a Chevrolet Tahoe that crashed on Weld County Road 80 on July 25. The rollover crash ejected all five people inside the Tahoe.

Colorado State Patrol

Last week, the coroner's office identified Cash Allen Rinker, 20, of Eaton, Jack David Dirksen, 19, of Eaton, and Cooper Christopher Nider, 19, of Greeley, as those who died at the scene.

A fifth young man from Eaton, 19, was in the vehicle and suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The Colorado State Patrol said speed may be a factor in the crash. Last week, troopers said they are looking closely at impairment as a factor in the crash after investigators found open and closed alcoholic beverages in the vehicle at the scene of the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.