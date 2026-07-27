Coroner identifies three men killed in high speed crash in Northern Colorado

The Weld County Coroner has identified three men who were killed in a high-speed crash in Northern Colorado on Saturday.

The Colorado State Patrol says they were part of a group of five young adults in a Chevrolet Tahoe that crashed on Weld County Road 80. The rollover crash ejected all five people inside the Tahoe, three of whom died at the scene.

The coroner's office says 20-year-old Eaton resident Cash Allen Rinker, 19-year-old Eaton Resident Jack David Dirksen, and 19-year-old Greeley resident Cooper Christopher Nider were the three people killed in the crash.

The 20-year-old driver from Wyoming suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment. The remaining occupant, a 19-year-old from Eaton, suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Eaton High School officials made a social media post Saturday evening, sharing that three of the young men involved were recent graduates. They expressed their sympathy for the families and the community: