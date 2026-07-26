Three young adults killed, two injured in Northern Colorado crash

Colorado State Patrol is investigating a high-speed crash that killed three young adults and injured two others on Saturday evening.

Investigators say a driver was speeding west down Weld County Road 80 around 5:18 p.m. when their Chevrolet Tahoe left the roadway and entered the ditch near Weld County Road 39. The vehicle left the ditch, returned to the roadway, and rotated before rolling several times, ejecting all five people inside the vehicle.

Three of the young men were pronounced dead at the scene, including a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old from Eaton and a 19-year-old from Greeley. The 20-year-old driver, who is from Wyoming, was airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition. Another 19-year-old passenger from Eaton suffered minor injuries. He was also taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Authorities closed eastbound Weld County Road 80 at Weld County 39 for approximately six hours while they investigated the scene.

CSP says the notification of the next of kin for the three men who were killed is still ongoing, and the Weld County Coroner's Office will identify them once that has been completed.

In a statement, the Eaton School District said:

"It is with profound sadness and broken hearts that we share the news of a tragic one-vehicle accident involving four recent members of the Eaton High School Class of 2025 and another individual. Three recent graduates tragically lost their lives in the accident. Two other young men were transported to the local hospital. Out of respect for the families and at the request of the Colorado State Patrol, the district will not release the names of those involved at this time. Our thoughts, prayers, and heartfelt condolences are with the families, friends, classmates, and everyone affected by this heartbreaking tragedy."

They also said crisis counselors will be available at the Eaton High School Media Center on Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Their services are open to any students, staff, family members or community members who need support.