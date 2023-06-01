Driver killed by passing vehicle after getting out of car on Interstate 70 after police stop

Driver killed by passing vehicle after getting out of car on I-70

A driver got out of their car after they were stopped by law enforcement early Thursday morning on Interstate 70 in Jefferson County. The driver was killed by a passing car.

I 70 to Hwy 470 interchange has multiple ramp closures due to a crash investigation. Expect closures to go through the morning. Find alternate routes to avoid area. EB I 70 closed at Morrison. WB I 70 closed at the ramp to eastbound 470. EB Hwy six close to eastbound 470. pic.twitter.com/K3Ky69IiR3 — Colorado State Patrol (@CSP_News) June 1, 2023

As a result of the incident, Interstate 70 eastbound was closed during the morning rush hour at the Morrison exit. Ramp closures on and off Highway C470 were also in place. There was no estimate given for how long the closures would last.

The identity of the driver has not been released.

When the CBS Colorado news helicopter flew over the scene multiple law enforcement agencies were present and appeared to be involved in the investigation, including Colorado State Patrol, Arvada police and Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies.