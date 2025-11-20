Driver runs into and injures Colorado deputy, is arrested after two different chases in Adams County

An Adams County deputy was hurt north of Denver's city limits on Thursday when a person drove their car into his leg. That person is now under arrest, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

The person who was arrested is suspected of a string of several crimes in the evening, including firing a gun in the air and leading police on chases.

The sheriff's office said it started when a deputy tried to pull the suspect's car over at 5:18 p.m. at Corona Street and Essex Drive. That's close to Thornton in Adams County.

The suspect fired rounds at that point and didn't hurt anyone and drove off. Deputies chased after the vehicle but lost it.

Soon afterwards, deputies found a gun the suspect apparently left behind.

For some reason, the driver then returned to the scene and fired shots again. Once again, no one apparently was hurt from the shots, but the driver then struck the deputy with his car and injured his leg. The sheriff's office described the injury as minor.

The driver then took off again and another chase took place. It ended with the suspect hitting one of the deputy's vehicles and then getting arrested.

The driver's identity has not been released.

The sheriff's office says no deputy fired a weapon during the events.