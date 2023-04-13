Watch CBS News
Driver hospitalized after crashing into garage in Lakewood

The driver of a car that crashed into a house in Lakewood on Thursday morning was rushed to the hospital. The crash happened near Alameda and South Deframe Street just before 9 a.m.

According to West Metro Fire Rescue crews, the car drove off Alameda and down an embankment before crashing into a house. The vehicle stuck the side of the garage.  

No one inside the home was hurt. The driver was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

Investigators are trying to determine what happened leading up to the crash. 

