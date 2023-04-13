Driver hospitalized after crashing into garage in Lakewood
The driver of a car that crashed into a house in Lakewood on Thursday morning was rushed to the hospital. The crash happened near Alameda and South Deframe Street just before 9 a.m.
According to West Metro Fire Rescue crews, the car drove off Alameda and down an embankment before crashing into a house. The vehicle stuck the side of the garage.
No one inside the home was hurt. The driver was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators are trying to determine what happened leading up to the crash.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.