Driver hospitalized after crashing into garage in Lakewood

The driver of a car that crashed into a house in Lakewood on Thursday morning was rushed to the hospital. The crash happened near Alameda and South Deframe Street just before 9 a.m.

West Metro Fire Rescue

According to West Metro Fire Rescue crews, the car drove off Alameda and down an embankment before crashing into a house. The vehicle stuck the side of the garage.

WMFR on scene of a vehicle into a house in the 1700 blk. of S. Deframe St. The car ran off Alameda, down embankment and into house, hitting on side of garage. No one hurt inside the home, driver was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/ZnTDbpvlLR — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) April 13, 2023

No one inside the home was hurt. The driver was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are trying to determine what happened leading up to the crash.