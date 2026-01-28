Driver, Colorado state trooper injured chasing wrong-way driver; Suspect arrested on suspicion of DUI in Pueblo

Two drivers, including a Colorado State Patrol trooper, were injured early Wednesday morning after trying to stop a suspected drunk driver on Interstate 25 near Pueblo.

Around 3:45 a.m., CSP troopers responded to a call of a wrong-way driver on I-25 near mile marker 113. The driver turned around at mile marker 112 and troopers chased the car, which was then going north in the northbound lanes to around mile marker 117.

Initially, the car didn't stop, but then pulled over around mile marker 123, near the Pikes Peak Racetrack. One trooper stopped behind the car — a 2021 Honda sedan — and as a second trooper tried to block it in by stopping in front of the car, a 2001 Hummer struck the second trooper's patrol car.

That trooper and the driver of the Hummer were both injured and taken to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries. Photos from the scene show the side of the CSP cruiser mangled with the airbags deployed.

A Colorado State Patrol cruiser is seen damaged after CSP says a 2001 smashed into it during a traffic stop of an allegedly drunk wrong-way driver near Pueblo, Colorado, on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. Colorado State Patrol

At that point, the driver of the Honda allegedly fled the scene and continued north on I-25. Fountain police officers pursued the car and eventually stopped it near mile marker 132, arresting the driver, Elaine Bliss, of Denver, on charges of DUI, failing to yield, and driving the wrong way.

Court records were not yet available for Bliss's case as of late Wednesday morning, but CSP said she was uninjured.