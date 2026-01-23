Driver arrested, accused of driving through Northern Colorado high school

A driver has been arrested, accused of smashing through the doors of a high school in Northern Colorado, driving through the school and crashing at the end of a hallway. According to Greeley police, officers responded just before 9 p.m. Thursday to reports of a vehicle being driven into University High School.

A driver was arrested after allegedly crashing through the doors of University High School in Greeley. Greeley Police Dept.

Investigators said an alleged drunk driver drove through the front doors of the school located at 6525 18th Street, down a corridor and crashed at the end of the hallway.

Officers said there were no injuries and that all school activities were reported to have wrapped up for the evening.

The hallway of University High School in Greeley. Greeley Police Dept.

The driver was taken into custody.

Crews evaluated the safety and structural integrity of the building and determined it was structurally sound. Classes continued as scheduled on Friday.