Drive-up food bank serves hundreds in Douglas County: "A lot of people need help"

Douglas County is one of the wealthiest counties in the country, but many residents say they're still struggling to put food on the table.

On the first and third Saturday of every month, The Rock Church in Castle Rock offers a drive-up food bank for Coloradans in need from 9 to 11 a.m. Each time, over a hundred cars show up to receive a service that the pastor says goes beyond food.

"It really helps us get through life every single day," said Parker resident Jeannie Davis.

Davis and Ronald Schaibley have been coming to the drive-up food bank for two years.

"Financially, we struggle, we're both on disability," Davis said. "We pay, you know, all the high rent here in Colorado, and there's not a whole lot left after that."

The Rock started the food bank in 2020 when the COVID pandemic brought hard times to many.

"It started just as a tiny little food bank -- more of a pantry -- and we were handing out a couple things, and in one week we about ran out of food," Lead Pastor Mike Polhemus said. "Once you start to provide help, you see how many people need it, you see how many people come."

Since then, Polhemus says they've distributed 400,000 pounds of food to struggling Coloradans.

"Vegetables, lettuce, tomatoes, donuts, lunch meat, yay!" Schaibley said while taking inventory of the food box.

Families fill out an online application prior, and the church customizes boxes for them.

"We make a list of the things we might be running out of, you know, I'll put oil or butter or just whatever it is, and when we get home, those exact items are in our box," Davis said.

"It makes it possible for me to actually stay alive because I don't make enough money to cover all the rising costs, and food happens to be top on the priority," said Castle Rock resident Jonathan Litke.

Many families say the love they feel from the church fills another need.

"They don't just rush you through like a herd of cows, you know, it's good. It's a good experience all around," Davis said. "You feel uplifted when you leave," Schaibley added.

"Sometimes we'll spend 10, 20, 30 minutes with each individual just talking with them and praying with them and hearing their story," Polhemus said. "We hear so many stories of people saying, 'Wow, I never thought I'd be in this place. I always was on the other side helping people, and now I'm here needing food.'"

Polhemus says the need for this kind of help is growing in the community.

"I don't think people look at Douglas County as a needy county, but there is. I think a lot of people need help," Davis said.

To learn more about the drive-up food bank, volunteer or sign up to receive services, visit the church's website.