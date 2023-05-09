Drive-thru baby shower benefits Newborns in Need

One-third of all babies in Denver are born at Denver Health. Newborns in Need makes sure that everyone of those babies gets a good start in life.

"Each of these families gets a care package that's filled with all the things that they need to start life with," said Amy Friedman, Chief Experience Officer at Denver Health.

Newborns in Need donation CBS

The care packages are filled with diapers, blankets, onesies, bibs and more, 20-items in all. They even get bassinets and car seats to make sure the families have everything they need.

"Everyone is challenged to make ends meet and to be able to have some of these basic items to start life is so important. Our physicians have stated over and over, it's the building blocks for healthy child development," Friedman said.

The Newborns in Need Drive-thru Baby Shower is a tradition that started 20-years-ago. Denver Health volunteers started throwing showers in the community where people would bring items for the babies at Denver Health.

Newborns in Need Drive-thru Baby Shower CBS

This year the hospital needs:

Receiving blankets

Bibs

Onesies

Sleepers

Hats

Socks

"We want to make sure that every family gets brand new items," Friedman said.

LINK: Make a monetary donation to Newborns in Need

Newborns in Need Drive-thru Baby Shower is Saturday, May 20, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can just drive up to Denver Health at 6th and Delaware, and drop off a donation. CBS News Colorado and Denver Health volunteers will be on hand for the collection.