Watch CBS News
Sports

Broncos DE Dre'mont Jones named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Watch Week 8's Upon Further Review with Michael Spencer and Brandon Marshall
Watch Week 8's Upon Further Review with Michael Spencer and Brandon Marshall 33:33

The NFL on Wednesday named Denver Broncos Defensive End Dre'mont Jones AFC Defensive Player of the Week. The fourth year player from Ohio was highlighted with the honor following his performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8. 

DENVER BRONCOS VS JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS, NFL
DreMont Jones of the Denver Broncos reaches for Travis Etienne Jr. of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the fourth quarter of Denvers 21-17 win at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday. AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

He ended last Sunday's game against the Jaguars with seven total tackles, five being solo, three tackles for loss, and one sack. He also received the honor against the Lions back in Week 16 of 2019.

This season Jones tallied 31 total tackles, 19 being solo, 5.5 sacks, eight tackles for losses and one for fumble.

Earning the award twice, Jones joins 1 of 4 defensive ends in franchise history to receive Defensive Player of the Week honors.

He joins Derek Wolfe, Elvis Dumervil and Alfred Jones.

Jones is the second Denver Bronco player this season to be awarded Player of the Week after Punter Corliss Waitman, who was named Special Teams Player of Week following Week 3 against the San Francisco 49ers.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on November 2, 2022 / 4:12 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.