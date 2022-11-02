Broncos DE Dre'mont Jones named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
The NFL on Wednesday named Denver Broncos Defensive End Dre'mont Jones AFC Defensive Player of the Week. The fourth year player from Ohio was highlighted with the honor following his performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8.
He ended last Sunday's game against the Jaguars with seven total tackles, five being solo, three tackles for loss, and one sack. He also received the honor against the Lions back in Week 16 of 2019.
This season Jones tallied 31 total tackles, 19 being solo, 5.5 sacks, eight tackles for losses and one for fumble.
Earning the award twice, Jones joins 1 of 4 defensive ends in franchise history to receive Defensive Player of the Week honors.
He joins Derek Wolfe, Elvis Dumervil and Alfred Jones.
Jones is the second Denver Bronco player this season to be awarded Player of the Week after Punter Corliss Waitman, who was named Special Teams Player of Week following Week 3 against the San Francisco 49ers.
