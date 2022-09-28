Broncos punter Corliss Waitman named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week
Broncos punter Corliss Waitman was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week Wednesday morning after an impressive performance in Week 3.
Denver wound up having to punt 10 times in their 11-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.
Six of the punts -- all by Waitman -- downed inside the 20-yard line.
That drew praise from head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who presented Waitman with a game ball.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.