Broncos punter Corliss Waitman named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Watch Week 3's 'Upon Further Review' with Michael Spencer and Brandon Marshall

Watch Week 3's 'Upon Further Review' with Michael Spencer and Brandon Marshall

Watch Week 3's 'Upon Further Review' with Michael Spencer and Brandon Marshall

Broncos punter Corliss Waitman was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week Wednesday morning after an impressive performance in Week 3.

Denver wound up having to punt 10 times in their 11-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.

Corliss Waitman (17) of the Denver Broncos punts against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter of Denvers 11-10 win at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday. AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Six of the punts -- all by Waitman -- downed inside the 20-yard line.

Corliss Waitman at Highmark Stadium on Aug. 20. Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

That drew praise from head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who presented Waitman with a game ball.