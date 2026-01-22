Former Future Leader pursuing dream of veterinary care in Colorado

Throughout the school year, CBS Colorado recognizes high school students who excel in science, technology, engineering, and math -- STEM. The Future Leaders award comes with $1,000 and a profile on CBS News Colorado.

Former Future Leaders winner Lexi Meier hasn't waivered in her goal to become a veterinarian.

"I just love animals. Ever since I was little, I just loved animals," Meier told CBS News Colorado in 2023.

For her Future Leaders profile, Meier had the opportunity to go behind the scenes during a regular medical check-up on a grizzly bear. She was picked as a Future Leaders winner because of her dedication to animals and the science that keeps them healthy. She's carried that dedication right into college. Meier is a junior at Colorado State University majoring in animal science and getting her pre-veterinary credits.

"I love all the hands-on experience I get through CSU," she said.

She describes learning opportunities at the Agricultural Research, Development and Education Center, including raising a calf and tracking growth like height and weight. She's also enjoyed her classes like physiology, nutrition, and cell biology.

"It's definitely helped grow my knowledge of animal anatomy and how everything works," she explained.

This summer, Meier will apply to veterinary schools including the Veterinary Teaching Hospital at CSU. She still has big plans for her future.

"I either want to work with livestock animals like cows, sheep, or pigs, or I want to work with exotics like zoo animals, like giraffes, lions and tigers," she said with a big smile.

