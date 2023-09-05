Drake postpones this week's concert at Ball Arena in Denver
Colorado Drake fans who bought tickets to his first headlining tour in five years will have to wait a bit longer to see him onstage in the Mile High City.
The "It's All A Blur" tour was supposed to stop in Denver at Ball Arena on Friday but Ticketmaster announced on its website that the Canadian rapper has postponed it.
So far there's no word on when the rescheduled date will be.
21 Savage, who Drake collaborated with on his latest album "Her Loss," is Drake's special guest for the tour. It is Drake's first time touring since the Aubry & the Three Migos Tour in 2018.
Last week Drake postponed a concert in Vancouver at the last minute due to technical problems.
