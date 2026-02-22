Go behind the scenes of "Dracula, a Comedy of Terrors," showing at Denver Center for the Performing Arts

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts is celebrating more than 100 productions of "Dracula, a Comedy of Terrors." The show, currently playing the Garner Galleria Theatre, promises to make audiences laugh and be in awe of the wide range of skill sets on stage.

CBS

While the show follows the basic idea of the classic Dracula tale, the DCPA is now putting a comedic twist on the storyline. In order to do so, four of the five characters on stage play multiple characters during the production.

To get a small cast into multiple costumes during short time frames, a talented crew of backstage employees helps make sure quick changes are possible.

CBS

CBS News Colorado was taken behind the scenes and backstage to see how such a tight space can be used by so many people.

Those interested in tickets for "Dracula, a Comedy of Terrors" can visit DCPA's website.

The show plays through May 10.

CBS

CBS Colorado is a proud partner of the DCPA.