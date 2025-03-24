Colorado school district announces which elementary schools are recommended to be closed and consolidated

The Douglas County School District announced Monday which elementary schools they're recommending to close and consolidate.

Over the last two years school officials have analyzed data on declining enrollment in parts of Highlands Ranch. They recommended three out of 18 elementary schools in Highlands Ranch to be consolidated beginning in the 2026-2027 school year.

The schools were chosen using the district's "School Closure, Consolidation, and/or Relocation Implementation Processes and Procedures," which includes traffic, safety, enrollment projections, site capacity, and more. School officials said they also wanted to keep students together with their classmates and with the same feeder high schools.

Saddle Ranch Elementary will consolidate into Eldorado Elementary

Heritage Elementary will consolidate into Summit View Elementary

Acres Green Elementary will consolidate into Fox Creek Elementary

Some elementary school boundaries are also planned to be adjusted beginning in the 2026-2027 school year. Officials also recommended that, starting in fall 2026, sixth-grade moves to middle school for Highlands Ranch elementary schools that feed into Cresthill, Mountain Ridge and Ranch View Middle Schools.

The board is scheduled to vote on these recommendations during its meeting on April 22. If approved, the schools will be consolidated using funds from a bond passed by voters in 2024.