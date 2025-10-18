Watch CBS News
2 people killed in suspected drunk driving, wrong-way crash in Northern Colorado

By
Austen Erblat
Digital Producer, CBS Colorado
Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.
Read Full Bio
Austen Erblat

/ CBS Colorado

Two people were killed in a crash in Larimer County after police say a suspected drunk driver drove into oncoming traffic on Highway 287 Friday night. Both cars became engulfed in flames, killing both drivers, according to Colorado State Patrol.

The crash happened near Red Mountain Road around 6:15 p.m., just a few minutes after another driver called 911 to report a suspected drunk driver.

The caller reported a 2018 Honda Accord going northbound on Highway 287. CSP says it went into the southbound lanes and crashed head-on into a 1987 Chevrolet Suburban going south near milepost 372.

The driver of the Suburban hit a guardrail trying to avoid the crash, but the Honda still smashed into it. Both vehicles caught fire, trapping both drivers inside.

double-fatal-u-s-hwy-287-2-csp.jpg
Colorado State Patrol

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene and will be identified by the Larimer County Coroner's Office after their families have been notified. The crash is also under investigation by CSP.

This is the latest of several wrong-way crashes in Colorado that police have been warning motorists about. One higher-profile one recently on U.S. Route 285 in Morrison killed a couple who operated a popular food truck in Conifer.

