Good Samaritan gives back with donations to Colorado animal hospital visitors on Christmas

A day meant to be joyous and cheery isn't always the case for pet parents when emergencies pop up, but one man in Colorado is working to make things a little brighter for them.

Angelica Uresta, coordinator for Wheat Ridge Animal Hospital, said, "I would say at least 30 to 40 patients come in on holidays through the ER."

"It can be hard, it can get very emotional, especially because we have people that have to say goodbye," said another worker at the veterinary hospital.

Staff working at Wheat Ridge Animal Hospital on Christmas Day. CBS

Adam Wilson is among the pet parents who took his dog to Wheat Ridge Animal Hospital on Christmas morning after his dog was bitten.

"I brought him in," he said. "I was talking to the receptionist, and she said, 'You know, it's a $200 admission fee that we need to take up front.'"

It's what happened next, as he was about to pay, that took his breath away.

"This man just walked up and hands her an envelope and says, 'I got this, don't worry about it,'" said Wilson. "I just couldn't believe it. It was just such a generous, kind thing that he was doing, seemingly just for no reason."

"We were in tears this morning. It's just so beautiful," said Uresta.

That good Samaritan continued the kind gesture, handing out envelopes filled with money as pet parents approached to pay.

"I would probably say he left about 2,500 dollars," said Uresta.

Envelopes of money left by a good Samaritan to help pet parents cover costs CBS

For people like Steve Schafer, the help could not have come at a better time.

"I didn't plan on waking up and going to the vet on Christmas, but our dog got into a fight with another dog, and so she got a pretty good wound on her nose, and we thought we better make it in," said Schafer. "Times are a little tough, so I was happy when I showed up here and found out that someone was very generous and donated some money to help the cause, and it actually went a long way with mine."

"He left the remainder of the envelopes with us to use for clients with financial constraints for the rest of the day," said Uresta. "[The donor] did say himself that he's been here before on a Christmas day and that just broke his heart having to be here, so he just wanted to pay things forward."

It may not have been a man in a white beard and red coat delivering these last-minute gifts. However, his kindness led clients and staff members at the hospital to believe in the spirit of Christmas.

"He does want to remain anonymous," said Uresta. "We did try to get his information so we could pay it forward back to him."

Staff members and pet parents say they hope the mysterious donor knows just how thankful they are.

"Thank you, you're very kind, and I think you've made a lot of people's day and their hardships a lot easier today," said one worker.

Schafer said, "You never know who you impact, even the smallest acts of kindness go a long ways."