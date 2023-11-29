Donations accepted for migrants living in Denver who are adjusting to winter weather
As the winter-like weather sets in across Colorado, migrants who have arrived in the Denver metro area may be in need of warmer clothing. There are a couple of places that are accepting donations which will be distributed to those in need.
Community Ministry
1755 S Zuni St Denver, CO 80223
Monday - Thursday from 8 a.m. to Noon
Para Ti Mujer
150 Sheridan Blvd. Suite 200 Lakewood, CO 8O226
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Monday, Wednesday, or Friday
While all items are appreciated, the centers are in need of:
Winter hats, gloves and scarves (men, women and children)
Hoodies, thermals and long sleeve shirts (men, women and children)
Closed-toed or winter shoes (children's)
Closed-toed or winter shoes (women's, sizes 4, 5, 6, 7)
You can find more details here: Migrant Support in Denver - City and County of Denver
