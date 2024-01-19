Denver residents are so generous, migrant donation sites have run out of space

It seems as though Denver residents are so generous, that the donation centers earmarked for clothing and coats for migrants have run out of space. The City of Denver has placed a pause on the donations until some space is available once again.

The call for donations had gone out just after Thanksgiving for winter clothing to help those arriving to Colorado who had not prepared for cold, snowy weather. And it worked as residents gathered all their unwanted winter clothing and filled up the donation sites.

Picking clothes for donations / Getty Images

Here is the statement from the city released on Friday: Due to the overwhelming generosity of the community, the city and its partners have run out of space to store clothing and other items. While the need is still present, we ask that you pause donations of physical items while we identify another storage location. We will notify you once we again have space for donations.

In the meantime, those who wish to help should consider giving to the Newcomers Fund. Donations will go directly to the city's nonprofit partners who are supporting migrants with resource navigation, work authorization, shelter and other services. You can also help by volunteering to support the response.