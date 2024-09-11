Police in Colorado's Lake County detain wanted 18-year-old tied to school threat

The search in Lake County for an 18-year-old who is wanted in a felony menacing case ended with authorities taking the teen into custody. Dominic Gallegos was also described as being a person of interest in the investigation into threats made to a school or schools in the county. All of the county's public schools were closed Wednesday and for the next four days because of the situation.

Dominic Gallegos Lake County

School officials haven't been specific about why the county's four schools are closed through Sept. 15, other than to say there are safety concerns.

A sign is seen outside Lake County Elementary School in Colorado on Wednesday noting that the school is closed. CBS

"We will be working closely with law enforcement on appropriate next steps as they work through their investigations, and we will keep you informed," school district officials wrote in a blog post on their website www.lakecountyschools.net.

"We understand that closing school is challenging for families on multiple levels. We will be working on a plan for a safe return to school so that our students and staff can get back to the business of learning."

In addition to classes being canceled, athletic events, field trips and after-school programming is canceled.