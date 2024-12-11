Dog rescued after falling through the ice in Colorado

Two dogs had a harrowing experience Wednesday morning when they fell through the ice at a park in Aurora, prompting rescue efforts by Aurora Fire Rescue. A bystander called 911 when they witnessed the dogs fall through the ice at Utah Park around 10-15 feet from the shore.

AFR

The dogs reportedly managed to pull themselves out of the water before rescuers could reach them. Although one dog ran away, rescue crews were able to care for the second dog and restore its core body temperature. They turned it over to Animal Control to locate the dog's owner.

AFR authorities warned that ice forming on ponds, wetlands and other bodies of water can be dangerous as temperatures dip during the winter months. They said the average person can only survive in the water for 15-45 minutes if they fall through the ice.



AFR

The AFR urged those near the water to make sure someone knows where they are going or bring someone along. If someone falls through the ice, the AFR said the best course of action is to call 911. Attempting to rescue the person could also result in falling through the ice.

Staying calm and conserving energy is vital if someone falls through the ice, said the AFR. Attempting to swim can cause someone to lose body heat faster and use up energy. They said the best way for someone to escape is put their arms onto the ice and kick their feet as hard as possible to help lift them up onto the ice.