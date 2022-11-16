New diverging diamond interchange puts drivers on opposite side of road, more to come in Colorado

An intersection that is planned to soon be the new "Gateway to northern Colorado" is now home to one of Colorado's only diverging diamonds, a traffic pattern that confuses many by placing them on the wrong side of the road.

Highway 60 and Interstate 25 in Johnstown is now the fourth intersection in the state to open a diverging diamond. The diverging diamond is located on the bridge over the interstate which will soon be neighbored by major companies like Buc-ee's.

"This is a new interchange for northern Colorado," said Jared Fiel, Regional Communications Manager for the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Many CBS News Colorado viewers reacted to the news of the new traffic pattern on Facebook. Some expressed confusion, others compared the intersection to a roundabout where drivers just need to get used to it. Others said they loved how efficient the traffic pattern is, and the Colorado Department of Transportation says studies proved it is.

"It is quite the advantage for travelers," Fiel said.

Studies conducted by CDOT showed most commuters traveling along the bridge are trying to get on or off of I-25 rather than commuting east or west along Highway 60.

Because most commuters using the bridge are trying to turn left or right onto the interstate, the pattern now allows more vehicles to be on the bridge while decreasing the number of cars waiting to turn left.

"Basically you only have to go through one stop light now (to turn left onto the onramp)," Fiel said.

Studies of diverging diamonds in other states also showed that they increased safety for both drivers and pedestrians.

"These are significantly safer," Fiel said. "When the traffic switches you over you are on the left-hand side and you feel like you are in England. But, it is much safer because you don't have the direct parallel connections where if someone runs a red light. If a red light gets run it is more of a side glance and there are fewer head-on and T-bone kind of accidents."

CDOT conducted the studies and the plans for the new traffic pattern, but also invited the Town of Johnstown to help design the look of the bridge as they continue their efforts to expand their commercial and residential footprint in the area.

Fiel said, while there are only four diverging diamonds in Colorado, their efficiency and safety will likely mean more will be built in the coming years. However, he said they will only be built in places where studies show they are more efficient than traditional intersections.

"You got to put them where it makes more sense. You are not putting them out there because they are the next cool thing. You are putting it out there because it is safer and moves traffic more efficiently," Fiel said.