'Disrespected' Colorado gunman sentenced to more than 1,000 years in prison

A 39-year-old man who fired 28 rounds at a Greeley bar after he felt 'disrespected' by another patron was sentenced Friday to 1,016 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

Efren Sanchez left the Rancho el Corazon establishment in August 13, 2022, and returned wearing a mask and armed with a rifle, according to investigators from the Greeley Police Department. Those detectives determined Efren discharged the weapon at 25 people gathered outside and inside the bar.

CBS

Two people suffered gunshot wounds.

CBS

Sanchez was convicted on 50 counts of attempted murder -- two counts for every person that was at the bar that night -- in April by a Weld County jury.

"He shot bullet after bullet, causing panic and pain," Chief Deputy District Attorney Michael Pirraglia said during that trial's closing arguments. "These are innocent victims with forever reminders of the defendant's actions."

CBS

Friday, Weld County District Court Judge Vincente Vigil sentenced Sanchez to 48 years in state prison related to the two people who were injured. Vigil ordered Sanchez to serve 40 years for each of the 23 others who were present.

Efren Sanchez following his arrest in 2022. Weld County District Attorney's Office

According to the Greeley Tribune, a statement was read at Friday's sentencing from one of the shooting victims. The woman explained that she's suffered from panic attacks since the shooting, and has no social life because of a fear of being killed.

"There was no need to get anything close to this," Judge Vigil said at Sanchez's sentencing, as reported by the Greeley Tribune. "I'm shocked nobody died."