Displaced Boulder students temporarily return after city says property owner built units without approval

Students living at Ash House in Boulder were told they could return temporarily after dozens scrambled to move out Monday after the city found additional bedrooms were added without permit approval.

Trash bags full of clothes were all sophomores Ava Rocker and Hope had time to gather. They're roommates at Ash House.

"I cried a little bit," Hope said. "Where were we going to go?"

University of Colorado Boulder roommates Ava Rocker, left, and Hope. CBS

Boulder's Code Enforcement Unit found that 15 bedrooms were constructed in the building without permits.

Rocker and Hope's four-bedroom unit was only supposed to have three. They showed CBS News Colorado the added wall in their apartment, sectioning off space for an additional bedroom.

"This wall wasn't here when we toured the building in January," Hope said. "We have a fourth roommate and now she's basically homeless and doesn't have a place to go long-term," Rocker added.

Rocker and her roommate were at the library studying when their other roommate called and said they had to be out by 6.

"Everyone was leaving; there was a girl literally taking her mattress out," Rocker said. "I had to call everyone I knew to figure out housing and just a roof over my head for the night."

Brad Mueller, director of Boulder's Planning & Development Services, says it's simply a matter of building codes and safety.

"This is an incredibly unfortunate situation, and we truly regret the inconvenience and disruption for renters. However, safety is always first, and the conditions discovered represent an immediate risk," he said in a statement. "The building code exists to ensure minimum safety, health and quality of life standards exist for all rental housing. The city determined swift action was needed given the egregious nature of the violations."

Attorneys for the property owner filed an emergency petition to the court Monday evening.

In a statement, a spokesman for the property owners writes: "We're shocked that the City of Boulder forced dozens of University students out of their homes with hours' notice last night, when there was no imminent or demonstrable risk to life or safety. For the sake of all our residents and concerned parents, we hope the City will choose to keep students in their homes as we work with the City toward a resolution."

The court temporarily halted the order for students to vacate Tuesday.

Ash House owners say they appreciate and respect the court's conclusion and are relieved its tenants could return home.

Students received the message and some returned Tuesday, but they're not sure what's next. Signs around the building are advertising available one-bedroom apartments, but they're not cheap.

"We're basically living here until we can't anymore," Rocker said. "We don't know anything."

The emergency order expires in two weeks.

Boulder city leaders say they're looking into legal remedies to hold the property owners accountable.

"All the apartments are so expensive, it's hard to find anything," Rocker said.

In a statement, a CU Boulder spokesperson writes:

"The University of Colorado Boulder is aware that the City of Boulder issued an immediate closure of a property at 891 12th Street due to safety violations. This is not a CU Boulder property. Our Division of Student Affairs is working to support students and provide resources threw Off-Campus Housing and Neighborhood Relations, the Basic Needs Center and other support services to help them navigate this abrupt and significant disruption."