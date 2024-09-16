Dozens of University of Colorado students forced out of their affordable housing units inside historic Boulder building

Just a month after moving into the Ash House, 60 University of Colorado students are now being forced out of their homes, and more than a dozen of them need to find new permanent housing. The situation arose, according to the university, after a property owner created additional bedrooms per unit without city approval.

The historic building is located at 891 12th Street on the Hill in Boulder. The city approved 16 three-bedroom units to be used there as affordable student housing, ultimately allowing 48 students to live there. But last week the university received a tenant complaint, and after investigating discovered 15 new bedrooms were constructed without building permits or approval. Thirteen of those 15 bedrooms were occupied.

On Monday, renters were told to pack up and get out.

"They came around 2, 3 p.m. so we had 3 hours," CU senior Charlie Thomson said on Monday.

"6 p.m. today? They didn't give you a week?" a member of a CBS Colorado news crew asked.

"No, it was immediate: 'You guys have got to start packing your stuff.'"

Prateek Dulam, also a CU student, said the notice was sudden.

"The realtor group didn't provide us with anything else other than the text message that looked like it was put together by ChatGPT," he said.

Students said they weren't given any other living accommodations, and Boulder city leaders say they are now looking into legal remedies they might be able to pursue to hold the property owners accountable.

CBS Colorado reached out to the attorneys of the property owner -- 891 12th St LLC -- for comment on Monday night. Attorney Andrew L. W. Peters with Otten Johnson Robinson Neff + Ragonetti PC confirmed a complaint was filedas well as a motion for a temporary restraining order against the city following the notice and order it served Ash House. The counsel for 891 12th St LLC hopes the court will enter the restraining order until the city at least holds a hearing about the alleged violations.

Full statement from 891 12th St LLC:

"At 1:41 this afternoon, the City of Boulder informed 891 12th ST, LLC-owners of the Hill's newest and most modern student housing complex-that tenants would have until 6:00 tonight to vacate the premises. Four minutes later, the City began informing tenants that they needed to leave, without any explanation as to where they should go or when they could come back. This action came on the heels of a single, forty-minute inspection a week ago during which two City officials counted bedrooms and provided no additional feedback, comment, or question. Owners have yet to learn why the City has taken such extreme measures and are surprised and dismayed they have been deprived the courtesy of a hearing and/or the due process afforded under City Code."

"Earlier this evening, owners petitioned the Boulder County District Court for an emergency Temporary Restraining Order to prevent the City from enforcing the move-out order and displacing residents with no plan for alternative living arrangements. The lack of communication and due process from the City has wholly deprived management of the opportunity to help residents find alternate accommodations. While the City's actions are perhaps well intentioned, this has been profoundly poorly handled and is causing unnecessary hardship and disruption to so many students who should be focused on their schooling not being the target of extreme selective enforcement measures. The City could have communicated its concerns with owners and worked toward a resolution. Owners remain open to doing just that."