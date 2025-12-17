"Disney's Frozen" comes to life on Arvada Center stage

Colorado audiences are being transported to the kingdom of Arendelle this holiday season during the Arvada Center's production of "Disney's Frozen."

"There's nothing like the audience seeing that magic come to life," said Anne Terze-Schwarz, the actress who plays Elsa.

Arvada Center

Elsa's snow magic, Anna's bravery, even Olaf's innocence -- all integral to the beloved animated film -- are on full display in the stage production.

"The stage production has done such a lovely job of making her human," Terze-Schwarz said of her character, Elsa. "Showing the journey she actually goes through that you don't get to see in the movie."

The stage version of "Frozen" also adds new songs, the Hidden Folk and some enhanced stage magic to create the Ice Palace. The challenge for the actors is taking on such iconic characters.

"I think having to let go of expectations and just trusting yourself as an actor and your direction," said Jennasea Pearce, who plays Princess Anna.

Arvada Center

This trip to Arendelle will delight princesses, young and old.

"I hope that they see the bravery within Elsa, the bravery within Anna, the bravery within Christoph, all of the heroes in the story, and I hope they look at that as an example of what they can do with their lives too," Pearce said.

"I hope for the kids it feels like the movie come to life, and I hope for the adults it's almost like your inner child can come out," Terze-Schwarz said.

Join Anna on her epic journey to save her sister and protect her kingdom in "Disney's Frozen." It runs through Jan. 2, 2025 on the Main Stage at the Arvada Center.