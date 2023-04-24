Día del Niño celebrated across Denver arts & cultural organizations

Mexican Cultural Center is partnered with the Denver Museum of Nature & Science for the tenth annual Día del Niño celebration. That is one of several celebrations that will be going on across the Front Range.

Día del Niño activities at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science in 2023. CBS

Día del Niño translates to Children's Day in English. It's a tradition that started in Mexico.

"It's been around since 1925. The U.N. adopted it in 1954, and it's really a day to celebrate and honor children, worldwide," said Jesse Martinez, Executive Director of the Mexican Cultural Center.

CBS

The Mexican Cultural Center event at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science will include multicultural music and dance performances, face painting and arts & crafts activities. CBS News Colorado's Michelle Griego will be apart of the storytelling/book reading activities at the museum.

"This is a free day across the City with these arts and cultural organizations, and I think for families and for kids to kind of go and check out the museums… explore, and where parents and grandparents can be kids too, again, for the day," Martinez explained.

LINK: Día del Niño Celebration at Denver Museum of Nature & Science

CBS

There will be ticket discounts, and free admission at several organizations.

--The Denver Zoo will have a mural painting activity and a scavenger hunt on Saturday, April 29, 2023.

--The Denver Arts & Venues will be honoring Día del Niño during it's monthly music performances at Bob Ragand Library on Saturday, April 29, 2023.

--The Denver Botanic Gardens has children's books in Spanish and English and free spring planting kids for children (while supplies last) on Sunday, April 30, 2023.

--History Colorado will have activities for kids and family entertainment on Sunday, April 30, 2023.

--Denver Art Museum will be celebrating with bilingual activities, hands-on artmaking, music and dance performances on Sunday, April 30, 2023. In addition to the family-friendly activities, Mexican artist Pardo-Heli will have their TLAOLLI piece on display. The piece depicts the sacred plant of the Americas, "El Maiz" or corn.