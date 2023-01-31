Former Colorado Rockies center fielder Dexter Fowler announces retirement

Former All-Star center fielder Dexter Fowler is calling it a career after 14 years in the big leagues. Fowler made the announcement on Tuesday via social media.

Dexter Fowler of the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on April 17, 2011. Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

The Colorado Rockies drafted Fowler in the 14th round in 2004 out of Milton High School in Georgia. Four years later, he became a mainstay in the Majors, finishing 8th in Rookie of the Year voting in 2008. Fowler spent the first six years of his career in Colorado. He went on to play one year in Houston, two with the Chicago Cubs, four in St. Louis, and one with the Angels.

Fowler will be remembered best for his time in Chicago and his role in the Cub's historic 2016 World Series win, which included the first leadoff home run in World Series Game 7 history.

Fowler's full retirement post:

"It's here. I'm hanging up my cleats. From an 18-year-old draft pick in Colorado to a 'vet' in Anaheim — there are a few things I will never forget. Getting THAT call to the big leagues in September 2008. Wow. My world was spinning. My first 'you've been traded to Houston' heart pounding call.

The feeling of bliss while hearing the words 'All-Star'. Never knew what it felt like to be that guy! Forever grateful. Soaking wet and freezing on the field with tears in my eyes after winning the World Series in Chicago. The comfort of calling St. Louis home and being a Red Bird. Today is one of those moments where you metaphorically step down from your throne with a standing ovation, a tip of the cap, and the world stops spinning. I'm mostly proud to look back at my career knowing that I played the game the right way and did my best to make a positive impact beyond the win.

Denver, Houston, Chicago, St. Louis and Anaheim. My family, friends, teammates and staff. Thank you for 14 years. I gave you my all."