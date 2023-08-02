Carjacking leads to chase with Denver police before crash on I-70 in Jefferson County

A carjacking suspect was in custody on Tuesday night after Denver police officers chased them into Jefferson County before police say the suspect crashed into multiple vehicles on Interstate 70 in a stolen car.

According to Denver Police, a call was received around 4 p.m. for a reported robbery carjacking near Colfax and Race Street in Denver. It was unknown if a suspect was armed at the time of the carjacking.

Eventually, DPD officers in patrol vehicle saw the stolen car in the area of W 46th Ave and Xavier Streets and chased it. The chase ended up on Sheridan southbound before ending up on I-70 eastbound. The chase would end up circling getting onto Federal and then back on I-70, this time westbound before another turnaround put the crash on C-470. Ultimately, the suspect in the stolen car led officers back onto I-70 eastbound before the crash.

Colorado State Patrol confirmed with CBS News Colorado, at about 5:10 p.m., a call was received for a multi-vehicle crash in the area of I-70 and 6th Ave in Jefferson County. DPD says, during the pursuit, the suspect vehicle ended up crashing into multiple vehicles at this location.

There was no report of injuries in the initial crash investigation led by CSP. No officers were reported hurt or involved in the crash caused by the suspect.

Denver PD was investigating the carjacking and brought the suspect into custody.

As of 5:30 p.m. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office expected I-70 eastbound to remain closed for several hours due to the crash at the exit for 6th Ave. Drivers were encouraged to avoid the area if they could.

CBS News Colorado was working to confirm the identity of the suspect and the total number of vehicles involved in the crash.