Destructive vandalism plaguing Northern Colorado town's public spaces, community says

Destructive vandalism has plagued public spaces in Wellington, the Northern Colorado town recently reported. It's now alerting community members, so everyone can become more vigilant against local criminals.

According to the town, public spaces have become the target of vandals, including:

Skatepark panels ripped down

Motorized bikes tearing up the grass

Bathrooms trashed -- partitions ripped off, soap dispensers broken, and even fireworks set off inside

Trash cans and paper towels set on fire

Trees snapped and playgrounds painted over

Warning lights and court equipment broken

Slides melted from arson

Town of Wellington

The result of these illegal activities has resulted in more than $30,000 in damaged to the infrastructure in Wellington's community spaces.

All vandalism that has been reported is happening after hours, the town said. Parks close at 10 p.m. Some pubic amenities, including the the splash pad and bathrooms at Wellington Community Park, close earlier at 8 p.m.

Wellington hopes community members will see something and say something if illegal activity like this is encountered. Tips can be shared with Wellington Squad - Larimer County Sheriff's Office at (970) 416-1985.