Deputy shot overnight in Adams County, suspect in custody
A suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting an Adams County deputy early Monday morning. The deputy was wearing a protective vest and received medical treatment as a precaution. They are expected to be okay.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office and the Westminster Police Department responded to West 74th Avenue and Federal Boulevard searching for a suspect who had escaped the area following a traffic stop earlier between East 88th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard. That's when the suspect allegedly shot the deputy and took off.
After a brief search, law enforcement was able to take the suspect into custody.
Roads closed for investigation were reopened before 4:30 a.m. Monday morning in time for the Denver metro area's morning commute.
