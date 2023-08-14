Watch CBS News
Deputy shot overnight in Adams County, suspect in custody

By Joel Hillan

A suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting an Adams County deputy early Monday morning. The deputy was wearing a protective vest and received medical treatment as a precaution. They are expected to be okay.  

The Adams County Sheriff's Office and the Westminster Police Department responded to West 74th Avenue and Federal Boulevard searching for a suspect who had escaped the area following a traffic stop earlier between East 88th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard. That's when the suspect allegedly shot the deputy and took off. 

After a brief search, law enforcement was able to take the suspect into custody.  

Roads closed for investigation were reopened before 4:30 a.m. Monday morning in time for the Denver metro area's morning commute.

First published on August 14, 2023 / 6:12 AM

