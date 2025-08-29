Colorado deputy injured in shooting during Cañon City barricade situation, suspect also injured

A deputy was shot and injured during what was described as a barricade situation on Friday evening in southern Colorado. The suspect was also shot and injured, according to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office.

Fremont County

The incident happened in Cañon City, on the 1400 block of Chesnut Street.

The deputy has not been identified and the suspect has not either. The extent of their injuries wasn't clear late Friday night.

Photos from the scene showed dozens of police vehicles with their lights flashing before nightfall.