Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado deputy injured in shooting during Cañon City barricade situation, suspect also injured

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
Read Full Bio
Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

A deputy was shot and injured during what was described as a barricade situation on Friday evening in southern Colorado. The suspect was also shot and injured, according to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office.  

barricade.png
Fremont County

The incident happened in Cañon City, on the 1400 block of Chesnut Street.

The deputy has not been identified and the suspect has not either. The extent of their injuries wasn't clear late Friday night.

Photos from the scene showed dozens of police vehicles with their lights flashing before nightfall.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue