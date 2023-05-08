Department of Transportation and Infrastructure making changes on two downtown streets for safer travel

As summer approaches and more people choose to walk, bike or use scooters, Denver's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure is making changes on two downtown streets to make travel safer.

While the changes are likely good news for pedestrians and riders, they may be bad news for drivers.

Downtown residents and visitors know finding parking can be a challenge.

"Yes, parking is an issue here," said RiNo Resident, Elena Talley.

"If I didn't have covered parking, I probably wouldn't live in the area, it's truly a nightmare around here," said LoDo resident, Travone Gray.

But many also have safety concerns about biking or using scooters.

"I rarely ride on a city street even in the suburbs or here in Denver, either one. I just don't feel safe," said cyclist and Thornton resident, Mark Gohr.

"I don't bike or ride scooters because I don't feel like it's safe," Talley said.

That's why Denver is making changes to Blake and Market Streets by creating protected bike lanes running a two-mile stretch from the Cherry Creek Trail to Broadway.

"I think it's a really good idea! I think it would encourage more people to ride," Gohr said.

Work has already started on Blake Street and is expected to take up to three weeks. Market Street is next up. The hope is to reduce the number of scooters riding on sidewalks, while making it safer for pedestrians and bike riders.

"Maybe that would be enough to get me to ride downtown more! You never know, maybe it will," Gohr said.

The project won't affect driving lanes, but will repurpose about 250 parking spots, which is something neighbors are not too happy about.

"There's barely enough parking here as it is and the fact we're going to lose more parking is a little bit atrocious," Gray said.

"It shouldn't be one or another it should be a solution for both," Talley said. "People who use electrical scooters or bicycles, they need a solution. And people who are driving, they need a solution as well."

The city is also installing transit only lanes on a few blocks of Blake and Market Streets and building pedestrian walkways near Coors Field.