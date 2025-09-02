Voter-approved recycling mandate in Denver remains up in the air ahead of city council vote

It was a Denver ballot measure with good intentions, but also serious consequences for businesses. Seventy percent of Denver voters approved requiring businesses to compost and recycle, but that was nearly three years ago. Denver City Council is finally close to voting on how the "Waste No More" ordinance will be implemented, but it's complicated.

Noah Kaplan is the executive director of Compost Colorado. The company has played a significant role in supporting "Waste No More."

"For a three-year delay to have occurred on a citizen-led ballot initiative that passed with such enthusiasm, it's really a disappointment," Kaplan said.

Kaplan doesn't believe the city is delivering on what voters approved. The ordinance would not only require businesses and restaurants to both compost and recycle but would mandate events and construction projects to recycle materials such as asphalt and scrap metal.

"If you're running a business that's producing a lot of waste, we have to get more creative with what we do and how we manage and run those businesses," Kaplan added.

While it might be a beneficial change to the environment, it's also change that takes time to figure out, according to city council.

"It's better to have this implemented the right way than implemented quickly," said council member Darrell Watson, who represents District 9.

The city council is also considering potential exemptions, including small businesses.

"The intent of 'Waste No More' is not to harm small businesses and to make it more difficult for family businesses to operate," Watson said.

The Colorado Restaurant Association and Foundation told CBS Colorado, it strongly supports exemptions for small restaurants. It said in part, "We hope City Council will support the unamended exemption, too. Especially for small restaurants with limited or no administrative staff, this ordinance will require a significant opportunity cost, pulling owners or managers away from running their core businesses."

But, for people like Noah Kaplan, exemptions would be detrimental to the "Waste No More" cause.

"If it doesn't help encourage collaboration between city agencies and local experts on the ground to build the infrastructure we need, then, it will have been lip service," Kaplan said.

Stakeholders expect a public hearing on the ordinance Monday, Sept. 8, and a final vote by city council on how it will be implemented later in September.