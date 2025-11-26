Denver's LoDo neighborhood kick off holidays with fun run

For the second year, LoDo will host its Dashing Thru LoDo Fun Run to kick off Small Business Saturday. The LoDo neighborhood is organizing the run in partnership with Brunch Running. The course is .8 mile and winds through the holiday decorated streets of LoDo.

"We invite family, friends, pets, and people in festive attire to come on down and enjoy the run. Dashers begin at 11 a.m. at Denver Union Station run through LoDo, go to Dairy Block, McGregor Square and then make it back to Denver Union Station," said Ed Blair, Area General Manager for Sage Hospitality. "We've got coffee, hot chocolate, hydration stations festive music, all kinds of great things on the route."

Lucy Beaugard

Dashing Thru LoDo Fun Run is free and beings and ends at Union Station, where sponsor tents offer exclusive Dasher Perks like discounts on food, drinks, and local shopping throughout the neighborhood.

"We thought it was a great opportunity for people to come down and experience all the small businesses at all three of the locations. We have a lot of great things going on. There's Santa and the Miracle Bar Pop-up at Denver Union Station. You can go ice skating and watch holiday movies on the big screen at McGregor Square, and then there's a Mistletoe Market, as well as, some possible Grinch sightings going on at Dairy Block," Blair explained.

The Dashing Thru LoDo Fun Run is Saturday, November 29, 2025. The run starts at 11 a.m., and registration starts at 10:30 a.m. It starts and ends in front of Denver Union Station.