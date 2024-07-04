Watch CBS News
Denver's Indy Eve celebration upgraded to feature Night Market and drone show

By Alan Gionet

CBS Colorado

Denver's Indy Eve was a big draw Wednesday night at Civic Center Park with people celebrating the Fourth of July. It made for some firsts. 

Denver's Indy Eve drone show was a big draw Wednesday night at Civic Center Park with people celebrating America's independence.  CBS

"We've seen fireworks every year of our life. We haven't seen 300 drones take over the Capitol," said Danielle Harris who gathered with family on the grass of the park. "Just enjoying the weather, enjoying each other."

"How often do you get to see 300 drones over the Capitol? It's a first thing and we have to see it," said Gerry Wittek. 

She gathered with her sisters and family members, staking out a good spot on the lawn. The event included a first-ever Night Market that included local businesses. Many were busy once the crowds rolled in.

"I'm very excited for all the vendors that are down here. We were able to support small businesses and I love doing that," said Harris.

Indy Eve featured music through the evening in the Greek Amphitheater. Many though, still gravitated to the green spaces. "I think it's just coming together and like finding a spot where we can play normal family games," said Lori Laurita.

As America approaches its 250th birthday, people celebrated the country and give political arguments a rest. For Harris, it was a time to celebrate the diversity of a nation so carefully constructed by and for the people.  

"We definitely are. And we all have something beautiful to give. So let's do it together and enjoy and have a good time."

