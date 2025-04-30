Denver's Golden Triangle neighborhood prepares for new apartment building

The City of Denver broke ground on a new rental community in the Golden Triangle neighborhood. The 18-story building at 808 N. Lincoln Street will hold nearly 300 units, with 19 of them set to be affordable housing.

Groundbreaking of Kaia Residences in Denver's Golden Triangle neighborhood. CBS

Kaia Residences will feature a mix of studio to three-bedroom apartments, street-level retail and wellness-focused amenities including a Nordic cold plunge and sauna.

"By integrating affordability within market rate, Kaia reflects our commitment to building inclusive communities," said one person at the groundbreaking.

An artist rendering of Kaia Residences. CBS

The project is $160 million and is designed to drive affordability and density in one of Denver's fastest-growing neighborhoods.