Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver's Golden Triangle neighborhood prepares for new apartment building

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

New apartment building breaks ground in Denver's Golden Triangle neighborhood
New apartment building breaks ground in Denver's Golden Triangle neighborhood 00:34

The City of Denver broke ground on a new rental community in the Golden Triangle neighborhood. The 18-story building at 808 N. Lincoln Street will hold nearly 300 units, with 19 of them set to be affordable housing. 

golden-triangle-groundbreaking-6vo-transfer-frame-285.jpg
Groundbreaking of Kaia Residences in Denver's Golden Triangle neighborhood.  CBS

Kaia Residences will feature a mix of studio to three-bedroom apartments, street-level retail and wellness-focused amenities including a Nordic cold plunge and sauna.

"By integrating affordability within market rate, Kaia reflects our commitment to building inclusive communities," said one person at the groundbreaking. 

golden-triangle-groundbreaking-6vo-transfer-frame-704.jpg
An artist rendering of Kaia Residences. CBS

The project is $160 million and is designed to drive affordability and density in one of Denver's fastest-growing neighborhoods. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.