Denver's Golden Triangle neighborhood prepares for new apartment building
The City of Denver broke ground on a new rental community in the Golden Triangle neighborhood. The 18-story building at 808 N. Lincoln Street will hold nearly 300 units, with 19 of them set to be affordable housing.
Kaia Residences will feature a mix of studio to three-bedroom apartments, street-level retail and wellness-focused amenities including a Nordic cold plunge and sauna.
"By integrating affordability within market rate, Kaia reflects our commitment to building inclusive communities," said one person at the groundbreaking.
The project is $160 million and is designed to drive affordability and density in one of Denver's fastest-growing neighborhoods.