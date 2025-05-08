Denver's Catholic community reacts to first American pope: "Very exciting. It's overwhelming"

The bells of the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in downtown Denver sang out in joy Thursday morning because, for the 267th time, there is a new pope.

"It's very exciting. It's overwhelming. It's a beautiful event. It's really hard to put a lot of things into words," said Troy Harris.

He has been anxiously waiting for this moment ever since the mourning period for Pope Francis ended. He was getting ready to go on a walk when he heard the news.

"As soon as we walked out the front door, Janet checked the phone and was like 'white smoke! We came rushing right over to pray for our pope," said Harris.

Troy Harris and his wife walk to Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Denver to pray for Pope Leo XIV after his election on Thursday, May 8, 2025. CBS

Father Sam Morehead is the rector at the Basilica and says the mass he was preparing for at noon on Thursday is a very special one, even though it was a bit hurried.

"We're going to have a celebration. I have to admit, I can't quite get the music all in line because this came so quickly, but all the prayers are going to be for Pope Leo XIV," said Morehead.

He says having an American pope makes it even more special.

"I'm very excited to see what the Lord might want to do with that," Morehead said.

Father Sam Morehead, rector at the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Denver, celebrated the election of Pope Leo XIV on Thrusday, May 8, 2025. CBS

But both he and Harris say that's only a bonus for them and American Catholics. What matters is how Pope Leo XIV can impact our world within his lifetime.

"I just pray for him, and I know he'll make the right decisions for the future of the Catholic Church and the people of the world," said Harris.

Morehead says it's too early to know where the pope will stand on issues, but if his official name choice is any indication, Morehead says he could be a pope for the worker who serves people, because that's what Pope Leo XIII was known for.