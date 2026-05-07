Denver's Botanic Gardens saves plants for annual sale from late season freeze

Between drought and extreme weather, some Colorado residents may be feeling a little discouraged from planting in the Rockies this summer.

"It seems like every year there's some type of weather surprise," said Erin Bird, director of marketing and communications for Denver Botanic Gardens. "It's tricky, definitely; growing in Colorado."

Just ask the small army of volunteers who spent Tuesday evening and Wednesday protecting hundreds of plants from this week's snow and freeze.

Volunteers tend to plants at the Denver Botanic Garden ahead of its annual sale. CBS

"It was 'all hands on deck' for our horticulture and some events and operations staff. And then our very generous volunteers helped us," Bird said.

They are the plants the Denver Botanic Gardens plans to sell at its annual plant sale. Luckily, all those busy hands were able to protect them from this week's frost because the sale is an important tradition for them.

"It's a great way to fundraise for the gardens and then also to help local residents get plants," Bird said.

They have everything from herbs to fruit trees, perennials, annuals, and more. And if you have any questions about how to garden in a drought or how to keep your plants safe from any more unexpected storms we may have, help is available in person at the sale and online.

Erin Bird, marketing and communications director for Denver Botanic Gardens, talks about the efforts to save plants from this week's snowstorm ahead of the garden's annual plant sale. CBS

"By having the horticulturists on site when you're shopping is an invaluable resource to shoppers," Bird said. "We have a variety of low-water gardening resources and the general gardening resources on our website. We also have a roster of education classes that are great for beginner levels all the way up to more experienced."

The sale is on Friday and Saturday. Tickets are free, but you must reserve them online before they sell out.