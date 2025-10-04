Denver's 16th Street readies for opening after years: "It's very welcoming, warm, warm vibes"

The City of Denver is hoping to recapture some of that pre-COVID 16th Street rhythm after a years-long construction slump.

"The 16th Street reconstruction project has been two, three-and-a-half years in the making. And so, for us to be able to fully grand open this new space, a really signature span of our city is an incredible moment," said Kate Barton, the chief of external affairs and managing director of Downtown Denver Partnership. "The project was intended to improve pedestrian safety and transportation, but also brought over 400,000 square feet of programmable public space."

That space will help people like Sirrnairro Sanders, a local entertainer and street drummer. He depends on visitors to spaces like 16th Street to get by, so he's glad that the area is finally more welcoming to his customers.

Sirrnairro Sanders, a local entertainer and street drummer in downtown Denver, plays drums on buckets near 16th Street on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025. CBS

"It's very welcoming, warm, warm vibes," said Sanders.

And even though he's doing his part to make downtown vibrant, it's still hard to miss the impact the construction and pandemic have had on the area. Many stores closed, and storefronts remain empty.

The Downtown Denver Partnership says that despite the challenges, it hopes Coloradans who have stayed away from the area will return.

"This is our spine of our city. This is a place for our community comes together," Barton said.

Kate Barton, chief of external affairs and managing director of Downtown Denver Partnership, talks about the upcoming reopening of 16th Street in Denver, Colorado, on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025. CBS

If Sirrnairro's Friday haul was any indication, it seems people are ready to come back. He says he will be here waiting to entertain them.

"Oh yeah, I will be here with all my buckets," said Sanders.