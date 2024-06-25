Denver Zoo rebrands, changes name to Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance

The Denver Zoo is unveiling a brand new identity to reflect its commitment to wildlife conservation.

Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance

Zoo officials announced on Tuesday the nonprofit organization will now be known as the Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance. Bert Vescolani, the president and CEO, said it's a way to honor the zoo's past efforts in conservation and re-commit to those efforts.

"We have cultivated a wild and welcoming gateway to wonders of the natural world," Vescolani said. "As industry leaders we have always believed in looking far beyond our 80 acre campus, caring not only for our own animal family, but for those wild counterparts and the ecosystems that support them."

The Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance currently cares for more than 2,500 animals and aims to do more for animals in Colorado and around the world in the future.

Vescolani said the rebranding is being done at a time when extinction is posing a threat to more than 44,000 species.

"Our mission to inspire communities to save wildlife for future generations has never been more urgent," he said.

"We're going to dedicate the time, money, resources and the incredible expertise we provide to make sure that Denver Zoo is really a partner for all conservation partners in order to make a difference."